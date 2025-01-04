Palm Springs International Film Festival hosts book to screen events

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is continuing their community events with multiple, book to screen panels.

Book to Screen is a program dedicated to exploring the dynamic and often intricate relationship between written works and their cinematic adaptations. This program offers a unique opportunity to engage with the creative minds behind some of today's most compelling films and the books that inspired them.

Fans are able to join for extended discussion with the directors, screenwriters, and authors who brought these stories to life on screen.

Earlier today, "Conclave," was shown at 10 am, with director Edward Berger present to discuss. The film follows the death of the Pope, Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with overseeing the election of a new one. As the Catholic Church's most powerful men gather on his watch, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope's wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church.

Later today, "Reading Lolita in Tehran" will be shown at 4:15 pm, with director Eran Riklis, author Azar Nafisi, and screenwriter Marjorie David.

In this gripping adaptation of Azar Nafisi’s memoir, a fearless professor secretly gathers seven of her most dedicated female students to discuss forbidden Western classics after fundamentalists seize control of their country. Their solidarity helps them navigate life-altering choices in a repressive society. Winner of the Audience Award and the Special Jury Award for the Female Cast at the 2024 Rome Film Festival.

For more information on future events and tickets visit: https://www.psfilmfest.org/film-festival-2025/festival-events/talking-pictures-book-to-screen.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear about the book to screen panel.