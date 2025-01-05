Sunday Polo Returns to The Eldorado Polo Club

The El Dorado Polo Club in Indio is coming to life every weekend until the end of March.

Players from around the world are coming to compete in the Coachella Valley.

As horses gallivant across the polo grounds, many spectators come not only to cheer on their favorites but also to experience the graceful skills on display.

The sport is divided into two teams, four players per team, as players use a wooden mallet to hit a small hard ball through the opposing team's goal.

The field used in polo is three hundred yards long and one hundred and sixty yards wide; that is equivalent to about the size of nine football fields.

Polo is a passion for many, Agustin Bottaro is one of the players coming from Argentina to play in this year's tournament. It became a full-circle moment for him and his family, as he grew up traveling to the Coachella Valley from Argentina to watch his dad play in the same tournaments and now follow in his father's footsteps.

Honoring sportsmanship and prioritizing the safety of the players and their horses., each player must change horses after each chucker or every few minutes due to the physical demands of the game.

Even if you don't know much about polo, coming to see a match is a great opportunity to learn more about the sport, spend some time with friends and family, and enjoy the nice weather in the Coachella Valley.

To buy tickets this year's polo tournament head to: https://www.eldoradopoloclub.com/tournaments-fees