Desert Dunes Golf Course closes gates

Desert Dunes Golf Courses located on I-10 just outside Desert Hot Springs Limits has closed its gates, according to a post on the course's website. The course is designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and once lead by NHL Hall of Famers and Coachella Valley Firebirds call-by-call man Grant Fuhr.
News Channel 3 put in a call to Fuhr's charitable foundation who informed us, Fuhr has not been involved with the course for nearly four years, and the most recent owner they were aware of at the course moved to Winnipeg about a year ago.
News Channel 3 will have more on this story tonight in our 4pm, 5pm, and 6pm broadcast.