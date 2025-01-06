Desert Dunes Golf Course closes gates

Desert Dunes Golf Courses located on I-10 just outside Desert Hot Springs Limits has closed its gates, according to a post on the course's website. The course is designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and once lead by NHL Hall of Famers and Coachella Valley Firebirds call-by-call man Grant Fuhr.

News Channel 3 put in a call to Fuhr's charitable foundation who informed us, Fuhr has not been involved with the course for nearly four years, and the most recent owner they were aware of at the course moved to Winnipeg about a year ago.

"We are sad to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances the Desert Dunes Golf Course has permanently closed. Management thought this would be a good year. The course was in great shape and management even ordered a new golf cart fleet. Unfortunately, a combination of the weather, the well on sixteen collapsing , the watering system needing to be rebuilt, and continuing losses caused the decision to close. We sincerely appreciate your previous support and the support of our amazing staff. We did our best to try to make it work, however, when we ran out of money trying to maintain the course to the standards, we have all enjoyed. Our outside funding ceased and given all the issues, we had no choice than to close the course.

Fortunately, the Wildlife, Dunes, and Land are now under the care of Oswit Land Trust. Our hope is that the land becomes a permanent Nature Preserve in the near future."

Respectfully,

Desert Dunes

Management & Staff







