Jewelry store owner speaks out after burglary in downtown Palm Springs

A Palm Springs jewelry store owner is sounding the alarm after a brazen burglary hit his shop, leaving him frustrated and calling for police action.

James Fausett, Gold Buyers owner, said on Sunday, January 5, his store was targeted.

He described the burglary as an elaborate distraction scheme involving three to four individuals.

"Two of them enter the store and case the store acting to be interested in high end items/jewelry. During the process they want to see a number of items. They tend to be very touchy wanting to feel all of the items," Fausett said.

He said about $30,000 worth of merchandise was taken including large gold chains, bracelets and a 7ct diamond necklace.

"It's devastating," Fausett said. "I may not recover from this."

He said the suspects used distractions tactics on his employee.

"They get her flustered," Fausett said. "Lots of hand movements, lots of questions going in many different directions."

Fausett said one man flashed large bills to divert attention while taking the bag full of jewelry.

He said when they couldn’t pay with a cashier’s check, they placed some cash down and promised to return with more — only to vanish with the stolen goods.

"It was so fast. My employee just looked down sideways to grab a shopping bag and it was done," Fausett said.

He said as they left a third man entered the store, keeping his employee busy so they wouldn't realize the theft or track the direction the suspects went.

This isn't an isolated case according to Fausett.

"My friend," Fausett said. "Right around the corner from my store, he was hit by these same people, which he verified."

Palm Springs Police said they're gathering information and reviewing the footage.

If you recognize these men or have any information, you're urged to contact police immediately.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from the owner.