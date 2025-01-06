The Palm Springs International Film Festival gives boost to Coachella Valley economy and local businesses

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is back, and with it comes the celebrities, movie-goers and film enthusiasts. The film festival also brings a much needed economic boost to the local economy.

In 2023 alone, nonprofit arts and culture organizations in the Coachella Valley generated more than $110 million in economic activity, according to an Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 study. The figure excludes commercial venues such as casinos, Acrisure Arena, and the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals.

Visit Great Palm Springs says that boost did included events like the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Modernism Week, and other art and film exhibitions.

News Channel Three's Tori King is speaking with local businesses about the impact the festival has, and will have more details in her full report at 5 p.m.