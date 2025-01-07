Palm Desert man arrested, accused of stolen vehicle, weapon possession charges

A 37-year-old Palm Desert man remained in custody today following an arrest on suspicion of stolen vehicle and weapons-related offenses, among others.

Palm Desert Sheriff's Station personnel responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 74000 block of Leslie Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department statement.

In the course of the investigation, deputies found the vehicle and detained the suspect. A search warrant of his location allegedly "led to the discovery of illegal firearms, narcotics and 3D printers,'' according to the statement, as well as an unregistered firearm in a juvenile's bedroom.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of several charges, according to the department, including possession of a stolen vehicle, weapon-related offenses, possession of illegal narcotics and child endangerment.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information was encouraged to contact Deputy Stapleton at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1600.