15-acre vegetation fire in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a 15-acre vegetation fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in the 47100 block of Tyler Street. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has begun evacuating residents in the affected area as strong winds continue to fan the flames.

The fire, reported at 3:24 a.m., has threatened nearby structures. A quarter-acre spot fire ignited ahead of the main blaze due to the winds. No road closures or injuries have been reported, and the fire remains 0% contained.

Incident Command reported that forward progress of the Tyler Fire has been halted, with a dozer line established around the perimeter. Crews are now focusing on heavy mop-up operations. Forward progress on the spot fire has also been stopped.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.