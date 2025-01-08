Skip to Content
News

15-acre vegetation fire in Coachella

By
today at 6:25 AM
Published 6:33 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a 15-acre vegetation fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in the 47100 block of Tyler Street. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has begun evacuating residents in the affected area as strong winds continue to fan the flames.

The fire, reported at 3:24 a.m., has threatened nearby structures. A quarter-acre spot fire ignited ahead of the main blaze due to the winds. No road closures or injuries have been reported, and the fire remains 0% contained.

Incident Command reported that forward progress of the Tyler Fire has been halted, with a dozer line established around the perimeter. Crews are now focusing on heavy mop-up operations. Forward progress on the spot fire has also been stopped.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Joel Killam

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content