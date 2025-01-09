American Red Cross mobilizes to support Los Angeles wildfire victims

The American Red Cross Southern California Region has deployed 25 volunteers to assist victims of the fast-moving wildfires in Los Angeles, with additional volunteers likely to join in the coming days.

Though no volunteers from the Coachella Valley area have been deployed yet, recruitment efforts are ongoing, according to the organization’s Disaster Services team.

Volunteers are staffing shelters, providing meals, emotional support and safe spaces for those displaced by the fires.

The Red Cross is urging the public to support relief efforts by making financial donations, which can be used immediately to address specific needs like replacing prescription medications or glasses.

Donations can be made by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 contribution.

For those wanting to assist directly, the Red Cross encourages community members to volunteer. Training is available now to prepare for future disaster response needs.

Photos from Red Cross shelters in Los Angeles show displaced residents seeking refuge while volunteers work tirelessly to provide essential services.

January 8, 2025. Los Angeles, California.

American Red Cross disaster worker Jill Sperling speaking with Victoria Lewis at the Westwood Recreation Center in Los Angeles. The Red Cross is focused on making sure everyone has a safe place to stay and no one faces this heartbreaking crisis alone. Photo by Mimi Teller/American Red Cross

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is making safety recommendations when it comes to donating to Southern California wildfire relief efforts.

"It's important to remember that unfortunately, scammers do take advantage of people's good nature during times like these and will be trying to scam people out of money," Corey Snyder, Accredited Business Experience Liaison said.

He said the BBB is a safe resource to use when checking for scams.

"If you're looking to donate to maybe a more local or lesser known organization, you can always use the BBB," Snyder said. "The same way that we vet and accredit businesses, we also do the same for charities and nonprofit organizations."

It's important to ensure donated money is going to the people who do need it Snyder said.

"Do the due diligence necessary, making sure that these organizations are legitimate so obviously, there's the big ones like, the American Red Cross and disaster relief funds."

Stay with News Channel 3 for more details.