Experts warn climate change worsening LA County fire conditions

As several fires rage on in LA County, several experts say rising temperatures and drier conditions from climate change have worsened the ongoing disasters.

Professor Monalisa Chatterjee with the University of Southern California highlighted the unpredictability of weather patterns and conditions because of climate change. People can no longer rely on the expected seasonal weather as many seasons are extending.

In California, experts are seeing the winter months become warmer, especially here in the Coachella Valley where rain has been scarce this winter season.