Brief Reprieve From Winds, Before Santa Anas Return This Weekend; Breezy and Mild for Coachella Valley

Santa Anas weakening this evening but our critical fire weather lingers with more rounds of gusty Santa Ana winds returning this weekend and early next week.

Fire weather is still the primary concern across all of SoCal right now, but outside of that Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley really are wrapping up the work week on a nice note. Lots of sunshine, cooler temps, and a brief reprieve from the winds tonight before they return--in our mountains, foothills, canyons and our Santa Ana wind corridor this weekend.

Our High Wind warning has expired for a large portion of the region with our Red Flag Warning set to expire this evening.

Hopefully this brief break gives fire crews the upper hand, but more winds are on the way. Winds increase Saturday and Sunday, but peak Sunday morning. Our wind prone areas could see gusts around 45mph or more, tapering off Sunday evening. Otherwise expect breezy and mild conditions for most of the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures are cooler but stay pretty close to average through the weekend, with highs in the 60s and 70s in lower elevations. Wind sheltered locations will probably see lower temperatures.

By Monday, a weak low-pressure system will bring additional Santa Ana winds, though these will be somewhat weaker than the weekend’s gusts.

Currently this system is spinning just offshore, the trajectory still has some uncertainty as it moves through the region early next week--with the primary factor being if it'll provide any light precipitation to Southern California. That said, if we do see any precip it would be very minimal and would be unlikely for us to see here in the Coachella Valley.

Conditions will cool slightly by Monday, with the mountains dipping into the 40s and valley areas experiencing mild temperatures. Fire weather concerns are likely to persist into the start of next week.