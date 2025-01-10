Palm Springs Animal Shelter offers to help LA County evacuees with pets

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is offering assistance to Los Angeles County wildfire evacuees who need help with their pets.

"If you've evacuated to the Palm Springs area with your pets, we're here to help,'' a shelter statement reads. "We're offering essential supplies like pet food, leashes, bowls, crates, beds and puppy pads -- available while supplies last."

The shelter, located at 4575 Mesquite Ave., will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 760-416-5718.