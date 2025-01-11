Galilee Center has ribbon-cutting ceremony for shelter expansion

The Galilee Center in Mecca is getting some new upgrades, the center hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for their “Our Lady of Guadalupe” shelter expansion today.

Dozens of friends, community members and donors crowded around the Galilee Center’s shelter expansion. “We are so excited to celebrate the opening and the ribbon cutting of an expansion of our shelter, which is extra dormitories for men and women and expanding our office,” said Claudia Castorena, co-founder of Galilee Center.

The 6,000 foot expansion includes double capacity for housing taking the bed counts from 75 to 150, with separate beds for men and women, and a remodeled kitchen.

Private donors and friends contributed to the $2 million dollar goal, including Riverside County who provided 1.5 million in funding.

“The shelter is for the farm workers who don't have a place to stay to sleep. Mainly the migrant farmworkers that come to work on the fields seasonally. Here we have a place for them to stay during the night. And then also the families that are seeking asylum and are being released by immigration. We also accept them here," Castorena explained.

For more information on how to seek asylum call the center at (760) 396-9100 or visit their website: https://galileecenter.org/.