Coachella Valley Rotary Clubs Giving Back to L.A. Fire Victims

With the fires still burning across L.A. County and a red flag warning issued for the coming days, Rotary clubs across the Coachella Valley providing much-needed relief to those struggling in the aftermath of the fires, host several fire relief donation drives in Palm Desert and Palm Springs, getting resources for those in need.

Residents around the valley brought in thousands of donations including clothes, water, non-perishable foods, along with toiletries, and personal care items.

With the overwhelming support, the Palm Springs location filled their first truck within the first hour.

Many here in the valley are feeling the impacts of the fires; hitting close to home—residents either growing up in L. A. County or knowing someone, like a friend or family member, who had to be evacuated.

And if you would like to help --- throughout the week the Acme Moving and Storage in Palm Desert will be accepting donations that will transported to the Los Angeles County Red Cross and will be distributed to thousands of individuals directly impacted by the fires.

Some other great items if you're looking to donate: