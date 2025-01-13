ATF Investigators lead investigation into cause of Palisades Fire

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms will lead an investigation into the cause of multiple wildfires raging across southern California, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Among them, the most destructive in L.A. County history, the Palisades Fire.

News Channel 3 spoke to several Palisades homeowners who said they witnessed the onset of the Palisades Fire from the very beginning on Tuesday morning. One Palisades homeowner, who said they're home miraculously, survived the flames of Palisades Fire said they were among the first to call in the fire to the fire department after it started Tuesday morning.

Several homeowners contended they saw the fire start along the Temescal Ridge trail on a near Skull Rock. At least two homeowners explained to News Channel Three the area is popular for hikers.

"It started right up at Skull Rock Tuesday morning, about 10 - 10:30 am," one homeowner explained. "It came down here within a few minutes it was within all the houses."

"I don't know if there's homeless up there or what happened, but that's the same place that the News Year's Eve fire started."

