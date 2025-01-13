Chabad Golf Classic raises funds for youth and family programs

Over 170 Jewish community members gathered on Sunday to attend the fourth annual Chabad Golf Classic to celebrate and raise funds for Chabad's Jewish youth and family programs.

Chabad presented the Chabad Student Board from the University of Riverside with the Young Jewish Leadership award - 7 UCR students were in attendance to accept the award.

Tournament Director David Tsikman says, "We need to show up in a big way for our children." Title sponsor Bryan Kocen of the Kocen Financial Group, Inc., adds, "I am blessed to support the next generation of young Jewish leaders to have the skills and opportunities to experience their heritage in a relevant and engaging way."

Other awards given out were the Guardians of Justice award, going to California State University at San Bernardino for ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all students, and the Jewish Builder award to Mort and Marlene Skolnik for their involvement with Chabad of Rancho Mirage for over 25 years.

To help provide scholarships for Jewish youth, donations can be made at chabadrm.com/donate