Coachella City Manager could be fired at special meeting Tuesday, residents voice concerns

Coachella City Manager, Dr. Gabriel Martin, could be fired at a special meeting Tuesday morning.

The update comes directly from the city of Coachella's public information officer who confirmed that the city council will vote on Dr. Martin's employment status during the meeting.

The announcement follows a special meeting held last Tuesday, with labor negotiators.

Tuesday's meeting is listed as a "Public Employee Performance Evaluation," and has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. instead of its usual evening time.

A Coachella resident who can no longer attend the meeting reached out to News Channel 3 questioning the timing of this change.

“Usually the meetings are in the afternoon so that the whole public has a better chance to go to the meetings," Monica Rodriguez. "Maybe there is a logical reason why it's being changed. But it just felt very cunning that it had the topic of what was going to be discussed and that it had been changed to a time that not many people may be able to attend.”

News Channel 3 asked the city several follow-up questions.

Coachella's public information officer said in a statement to News Channel 3:

We have chosen to withhold any comment regarding this topic at this time.

