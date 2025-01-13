Coachella Valley donations collected over the weekend distributed to fire victims in Los Angeles

The generosity of Coachella Valley residents is being felt all the way in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, two local businesses, G.E.M. Billing Solutions and Mi Cultura Peruvian Colombian Cuisine, hosted a donation drive for people displaced by the LA wildfires. The organizers, two friends - Jordan Machado and Jori Moreno, felt compelled to organize the event after they saw the devastation on TV.

"We are believers, and its our duty to help those who need it most," said Moreno. "God says we are called to help the most vulnerable, and we need to rely on our faith to help get through hard times like this, and if this is how we can help, we will."

Machado's husband is a firefighter with CalFire, so for her it's personal.

"It's very close to my heart," said Machado. "That's why we did this. We're trying to gather donations for the victims and animals and first responders that have been affected by the Los Angeles fires."

Throughout the day, several car loads of supplies were donate. Some of the items included pet food, clothing, toiletries, non-perishable food items and diapers.

The amount of donations was overwhelming, in the best way possible. The pair received so many items, they had to store them in an empty building next door.

Machado and Moreno say they underestimated the amount of bags they thought they would receive. So they began the search for a trailer to truck all of the supplies over to LA.

According to Machaco, a KESQ viewer saw their story on Saturday, and offered to pay for a U-haul.

Since then, the supplies have been delivered to Los Angeles, and will be given to trusted organizations and distributed to those most in need.

News Channel Three's Tori King will be speaking with Machado, and will bring you her reaction at 4:00 p.m.

In addition to physical donations, monetary contributions can be made at calfirefoundation.org and to the Pasadena Humane Society - give.pasadenahumane.org/fire