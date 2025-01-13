Investigator Jose Villaseñor honored with Rick Espinoza Award

PALM DESERT, California (KESQ) - A local investigator received a special honor for his exceptional work in the Coachella Valley this past year.

El Paseo Jewelers honored Investigator Jose Villaseñor with the Rick Espinoza Award at the Classic Club.

During the summer of 2024, two local banks were robbed in a two-week period. Villaseñor closely reviewed surveillance video, and was able to coordinate with other agencies -- leading to the arrest of the suspect in Anaheim, who was awaiting trial.

Each year, the Mehta family, owners of El Paseo Jewelers, honored a well-deserving officer for his or her great service in the community.

The event was emceed by News Channel 3's Patrick Evans.

The award was named for Sergeant Rick Espinoza, who was shot while pursuing a drug dealer in Desert Hot Springs in 2008. Espinoza, who was also at the event, was set to retire in March.



