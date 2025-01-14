2025 American Express: Pair of youngsters take over press room on Tuesday

17-year-old golf phenom Blades Brown and 21-year-old reigning tournament champion Nick Dunlap spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the 66th American Express.

17-year-old phenom Blades Brown makes his pro debut this week. This bit before his first pro presser made me laugh. We've all been there before, especially us working in TV, but not many of us have ever been where he is at 17. Excited to see the kid play! @KESQ @theamexgolf pic.twitter.com/utMB55Nzpk — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 14, 2025

The teenager from Tennessee is making his professional debut this week after turning pro in December.

As for Dunlap, he returns to the desert to defend his title after winning in historic fashion in 2024.

History! Wow, what a moment for 20-year-old amateur Nick Dunlap, winning the American Express. He's the first am to win on PGA TOUR since 1991. https://t.co/8A3VrjUDYI — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 22, 2024

Dunlap, now 21 years of age, won two times on the PGA TOUR last season.

