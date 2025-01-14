Skip to Content
2025 American Express: Pair of youngsters take over press room on Tuesday

Published 11:09 PM

17-year-old golf phenom Blades Brown and 21-year-old reigning tournament champion Nick Dunlap spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the 66th American Express.

The teenager from Tennessee is making his professional debut this week after turning pro in December.

As for Dunlap, he returns to the desert to defend his title after winning in historic fashion in 2024.

Dunlap, now 21 years of age, won two times on the PGA TOUR last season.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the American Express.

