City of Palm Springs invites community to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events

The Palm Springs Black History Committee and Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Committee is holding two events this weekend to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy.

On Saturday, January 18, the Martin Luther King, Jr. 3 on 3 Youth Basketball Classic will take place at the Demuth Community Center at 3601 Mesquite Avenue in Palm Springs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The Classic includes co-ed leagues for ages 3-6, 7-10, and ages 11-14.

There is a $10.00 registration fee per child.

On Sunday, January 19, there will be a "Commemoration Celebration" at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church at 47535 Highway 74 in Palm Desert. This event starts at 2:00 p.m. and the theme is "Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy in the Spirit of Nonviolence 365."

For more information on these events, call 760-323-8271, or go to palmspringsblackhistory.org.