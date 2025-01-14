Student leaders in the Coachella Valley help combat hunger with FIND Youth Advisory Commission

Over 80% of students across the Coachella Valley’s three school districts qualify for free and reduced-price lunch.

In response to this, FIND created the Youth Advisory Commission (FYAC) in collaboration with Girl Scouts Gold Member recipient Ashley Wilkins to educate the next generation on the realities and stigmas associated with systemic hunger while elevating the skills of youth community leaders. Student leaders will also apply new ideas for local solutions to child hunger.

