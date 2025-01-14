Three schools on lockout due to nearby police activity in Desert Hot Springs

Three schools have been placed on a lockout in Desert Hot Springs due to nearby police activity.

"Desert Springs, Cabot Yerxa, and Two Bunch Palms keeping kids in classrooms at this time,” wrote Joan Boiko, spokesperson for the Palm Springs Unified School District.

News Channel 3 is at the scene with a heavy police presence near Hacienda and Casa Loma.

Police have closed roads in the area.

Details are not immediately available, however, several viewers reported a high-speed police pursuit around the city.

We've reached out to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department for additional information but have not heard back.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.