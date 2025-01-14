Skip to Content
News

Three schools on lockout due to nearby police activity in Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 12:51 PM
Published 11:42 AM

Three schools have been placed on a lockout in Desert Hot Springs due to nearby police activity.

"Desert Springs, Cabot Yerxa, and Two Bunch Palms keeping kids in classrooms at this time,” wrote Joan Boiko, spokesperson for the Palm Springs Unified School District.

News Channel 3 is at the scene with a heavy police presence near Hacienda and Casa Loma.

Police have closed roads in the area.

Details are not immediately available, however, several viewers reported a high-speed police pursuit around the city.

We've reached out to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department for additional information but have not heard back.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content