Coachella Valley Rescue Mission going virtual for annual fundraising gala

The annual fundraising gala put on by Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (CVRM) will be a 'No Show Gala' this year, running throughout the month of February.

Organizers explain that a virtual event makes better sense this year due to economic challenges and the increased demand for services at CVRM.

This year’s theme, “Show Your Love! Helping Seniors Find Home and Hope,” focuses on the fastest growing population experiencing homelessness: seniors aged 55 and older. The money raised will help with resources for seniors transitioning to independent living as well as for long-term support programs.

CVRM Director Darla Burkett says, “Our live gala has always been a cherished event, but we understand that times are challenging for many. By shifting to a ‘No Show Gala,’ we’re making it easier and more convenient for our community to support our mission while maximizing the impact of every dollar raised.”

How the "No Show Gala" Works

Instead of attending an in-person event, donors can purchase a “ticket” or contribute at different giving levels:

$250: “No Show Gala Ticket” A night in for you, a lifeline for them.

$500: “Host a Senior for a Month.” Cover housing and essentials.

$1,000 : “Sponsor a Path top Independence.” Fund job training and counseling.

: $2,500 : “Community Hero” Sustain long-term case management programs.

: Choose Your Own Amount: Donate any amount that fits your budget and heart.



The 'No Show Gala' runs from February 1 to February 28. Donations can be made online at www.cvrm.org/gala. By participating, donors can help seniors experiencing homelessness find stability, dignity, and hope.

For more information about the “No Show Gala” or CVRM, please contact Kristen Crawford at 760-347-3512 Ext. 246 or kcrawford@cvrm.org.