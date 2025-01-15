Skip to Content
Dick’s on Arenas plans clothing drive today for LA wildfires victims

Dick's on Arenas will have a clothing drive today to support Rotary Clubs and ACME Moving and Storage in their efforts to help people affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Palm Springs establishment will start collecting new and lightly used sweaters, sweatshirts and light jackets to donate at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to city officials, in addition to cash.

Dick's will also be donating 25% of profits made during the three-hour collection window to Rotary's relief efforts.   

More information can be found on the city's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityOfPalmSprings/posts/pfbid02or6WeBxAdieHb2v38yj56rVfNQLCR8RAAPVvAof9mrduKF4MshYo4sjUXF8EWJqMl

