Local Jewish and Pro-Palestine advocates reflect on hopes for new ceasefire deal

It’s a relief for some that after 460 days of war, the Israel-Hamas conflict could come to an end in the coming days.

The war has destabilized the region after the Hamas militant group killed 1,200 Israeli men and women on October 7th and took 250 people hostage.

Now 15 months into the war, the Israeli offensive has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians in Gaza and displaced at least 2.3 million people from the region.

And with possible delays in an Israeli cabinet vote, local advocates on both sides are weary the deal will go through.

