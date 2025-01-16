Organizers call for participants in upcoming Date Festival parade

Organizers called out to local residents and community groups today to join the parade lineup at the 77th annual Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival.

A county tradition, the 2025 Riverside County Presidents Day Grand Parade is set for Feb. 17 at 9 a.m, according to county Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, who suggested school groups, equestrians and classic car enthusiasts as examples of potential parade entrants.

The parade will step off at the intersection of Miles Avenue and Deglet Noor Street in downtown Indio, and will take a new route due to construction on Oasis Street, according to city officials. The procession will continue east on Miles Avenue to Towne Street, south to Highway 111 and west to the Riverside County Fairgrounds.

Organizers said Highway 111 will be the best viewing location along the new route for spectators.

"The Date Festival Parade is one of our community parades, and it's one of the favorite events of the Fair that I remember going back to elementary school,'' Perez said. "As part of our Riverside County Fair and expanding the reach so more families and more generations experience the Date Festival, we want to get more cities and communities all throughout the county represented.''

This year's festival, extended to 13 days (from 10 in 2024), will take place Thursdays to Sundays between Feb. 13 and March 2, as well as Presidents Day.

City officials have already confirmed the return of mainstay attractions such as a demolition derby, monster truck show and rodeo, in addition to the usual variety of rides, food and live concerts.

Individuals and groups interested in marching can apply to participate at datefest.org/p/about/parade.