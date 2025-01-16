The American Express Golf Tournament swings big for tourism in La Quinta

The American Express Golf Tournament draws thousands of visitors to La Quinta annually, contributing millions to the Coachella Valley economy.

Pat McCabe, the tournament’s Executive Director, said from increased hotel occupancy to packed restaurants and shops, the event bolsters local businesses.

"We anticipate close to 70,000 spectators," McCabe said. "Throughout the course of the week."

The PGA announced Thursday that The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, will be played at an alternate location.

The PGA TOUR’s focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles. We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of first responders and the tireless work being done to put an end to the tragic wildfires.

In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that The Genesis Invitational 2025 will be played at an alternate location the week of Feb. 10-16.

PGA officials stated a venue update will be provided in the coming days.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson asked McCabe about the chances of the tournament coming to the Valley.

"It will be held. We just don't know where yet," McCabe said. "But this valley is tremendous. You look at these golf courses, you look at the restaurants, you look at the amenities, not just here at PGA West or La Quinta Country Club, but these players build relationships over the years."

While nothing is confirmed, La Quinta Mayor Linda Evans said

"If there was an opportunity for another tournament to come to the desert then Sport 5, which is the organizer with Impact Through Golf, American Express as a sponsor and the PGA Tour would need to come together and determine if that's something that we can accommodate in the Valley and see if that would be a wonderful addition to what we already have in the Valley," Evans said.

Stay with News Channel 3 for details on this developing story.