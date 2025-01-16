Two teens accused of stealing hundreds of Nike products from a train in the Mojave Desert

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing hundreds of Nike products from a train in the Mojave Desert community of Amboy on Wednesday.

The crime was first reported at around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Amboy and National Trails Highway.

Police were told a train was being actively burglarized by multiple suspects, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said this type of crime has been occurring frequently by organized criminal groups.

While deputies were on their way, they reported seeing an unmarked white van traveling west on Amboy Road near Zelda Lane in Wonder Valley. Deputies attempted to stop the van, however, the vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued until the van became disabled on a dirt berm. Two occupants immediately fled and a foot pursuit ensued.

Both suspects were eventually apprehended. One suspect was identified as a 16-year-old boy, the other was a 17-year-old boy.

An additional vehicle, believed to be related to the burglary, was seen traveling westbound on Amboy Road. California Highway Patrol officers observed the vehicle traveling northbound on S. Old Woman Springs Road near Butte St in Landers and conducted a stop.

The driver fled on foot and is currently outstanding.

Investigators were able to recover 218 cases of Nike products, worth $408,000. It was a full recovery of the products taken from the train.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department is conducting this investigation jointly with BNSF Police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Station at (760)-366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or may leave information at www.wetip.com