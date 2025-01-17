Imperial girl’s hoops dominates Vincent Memorial in meeting of IVL’s top two teams

Luis Lopez

The Tigers reasserted themselves as the Imperial Valley League’s top team as they get a big win on the road over the Scots

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – Imperial girl’s basketball (14-4) took down Vincent Memorial (12-5) 47-31 on the road Thursday night.

The Tigers jumped out to a quick lead in the first, going on a 10-4 run to take an early lead.

From there, Imperial never looked back in a meeting of the Imperial Valley League’s top two teams.

Imperial now has sole possession of first place in the IVL.

The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday, as they head on the road to face Oceanside.