Los Angeles fire donation drop-off at College of the Desert
Morales and Galindo Marketing Group along with other organizations are holding a donation drop-off at COD today from 9 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.
The drop-off location is at College of the Desert-Palm Desert Campus, South Annex, GSD Pride Center, 43-500 Monterey Ave Palm Desert, CA.
The items that are needed include:
- Water
- Masks
- Blankets
- Soap
- Toothpaste/Toothbrushes
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Baby wipes
- Diapers
- Kids supplies
