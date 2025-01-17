Skip to Content
Los Angeles fire donation drop-off at College of the Desert

Published 10:10 AM

Morales and Galindo Marketing Group along with other organizations are holding a donation drop-off at COD today from 9 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.

The drop-off location is at College of the Desert-Palm Desert Campus, South Annex, GSD Pride Center, 43-500 Monterey Ave Palm Desert, CA.

The items that are needed include:

  • Water
  • Masks
  • Blankets
  • Soap
  • Toothpaste/Toothbrushes
  • Feminine Hygiene Products
  • Baby wipes
  • Diapers
  • Kids supplies

María García

