Los Angeles fire donation drop-off at College of the Desert

Morales and Galindo Marketing Group along with other organizations are holding a donation drop-off at COD today from 9 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.

The drop-off location is at College of the Desert-Palm Desert Campus, South Annex, GSD Pride Center, 43-500 Monterey Ave Palm Desert, CA.

The items that are needed include:

Water

Masks

Blankets

Soap

Toothpaste/Toothbrushes

Feminine Hygiene Products

Baby wipes

Diapers

Kids supplies

