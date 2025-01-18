California’s lt. gov. tours aftermath of massive wildfires

California's lieutenant governor swung by a local event in Palm Springs earlier today.

Eleni Kounalakis spoke to News Channel 3 on the damages she saw firsthand of the LA fires and what is currently being done to help the victims.

“The reality is, I'm in southern California because I was here to tour the devastation of the wildfires,” said Kounalakis.

One of California's top leaders sees firsthand the damage of the Palisades and Eaton fires, at least fifteen thousand homesites have been lost.

“It will take time. but my pledge is that, again, as someone who has a background in construction, that we're going to hold every level of government accountable to moving forward quickly to rebuild these areas,” explained Kounalakis.

She talks about the takeaways of the fire.“Takeaway number one, climate change has created extreme weather events, and we're going to be dealing with these kinds of events for a long time, there is always more that we can do to be ready and to be able to withstand them,” Kounalakis said.

The lieutenant governor says the damages are absolutely heartbreaking but she has a message of hope.

“The real message here is we're going to do everything we can. Governments at all different levels have pledged to clear the debris and help people move back in and be able to resume their lives,” Kounalakis said.