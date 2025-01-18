‘People’s March’ brings out community support for people of all identities

Hundreds of people gathered in Downtown Palm Springs to attend the ‘People’s March,' early Saturday.

The rally was hosted by two local organizations, Courageous Resistance and Indivisible of the Desert, to support minority groups here in the Coachella Valley.

"No one is being left behind. No transgender, no lesbian, no gay, no Black, no Latino, no native," a rally presenter said.

The rally brought out over 400 people to the downtown area, hoping to create a safe space for marginalized populations to share their concerns.

"The purpose of this is to bring people together and create community to show them that they're not alone," co-chair of Courageous Resistance, Emily Vogt said.

California Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis, also made a surprise appearance at the event.

"I love the state of California. I love Palm Springs. It's one of my favorite places in the whole state. There is something just undeniably beautiful and special about the desert," Kounalakis told News Channel 3 reporter Tori King.

Kounalakis says she was already in Southern California touring the Los Angeles fire damage and felt compelled to attend the rally as a sign of support from herself and Governor Gavin Newsom.