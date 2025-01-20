NABC Recycled Rides gifts three veterans new vehicles

The National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program gifted three Palm Springs-area veterans with new vehicles Monday afternoon at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa.

The program was established in 2007 and seeks to donate vehicles to individuals and families with unreliable transportation.

Since its inception, the NABC and its program have donated over 3,500 vehicles valued at some $51 million.

Recipients

Marishia Rey Lynn Lopez

Lopez served four years in the U.S. Army, including deployment to Afghanistan. Before receiving the new vehicle, Lopez was borrowing her fathers car to take her young child with special needs to frequent doctor visits. With the new car, she will be able to take car of her family and work. She received a 2019 Honda CRV which was donated by Farmers Insurance and refurbished by Crash Champions Ontario.



“It’s once in a lifetime," Lopez said. "We always think as veterans, ‘They’re never going to give it to us. We’re 1%, so why are they going to think of us?' Sometimes we feel like we’ve been left behind and we sacrifice so much. Today is a day, a reminder, it wasn’t all for naught.”

Rafael Sierras

Sierras was in the U.S. Army Reserves for over 17 years. He is the sole providers for his wife and three children, including a newborn. After starting a new job, Sierras' car broke down, causing him to have to walk long distances to work or try to ride with a coworker. He received a 2020 KIA Sportage which was donated from Allstate and refurbished by Fix Auto Cathedral City.

"It’s an amazing moment. It’s overwhelming," Sierras said. "It’s God’s good graces, and it’s going to help us out so much to get us back-and-forth to doctors appointments, school, work. It’s overwhelming. It’s a blessing."

Hassan Degraffenreid

Degraffenreid is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served for nearly eight years. He was deployed to Kuwait and Iraq and decorated for his service. He has five children and is a civilian worker for the U.S. Marine Corps. Degraffenreid's car is unreliable as he has to drive hours to his work and cannot afford to repair his family's vehicle. He has received a 2021 Hyundai Tucson SE which was donated by GEICO and refurbished by Caliber Collision Palm Springs.



“I love serving my country," Degraffenreid said. "For me it’s really important to serve my country and my community, and to receive a vehicle from my community is really good. The investment and time that I spent [and] to get this back it’s really great.”