Phil Ford, Mimi Hines to be Honored on Palm Springs Walk of the Stars

Phil Ford and Mimi Hines will be awarded the 473rd star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars today.

The music and comedy duo, a married couple of 18 years, will be formally honored at a 2 p.m. ceremony Tuesday.

Ford and Hines' longstanding partnership started with a breakout appearance on "The Tonight Show," leading to headlining shows at nightclubs across the country. Hines would go on to take over Barbra Streisand's role in "Funny Girl," co-starring with Ford in an 18-month Broadway run.

After that, the pair once again appeared together in "I Do! I Do!" and various other roles together before divorcing in 1972 and professionally splitting in 1975, with Ford making an attempt at Hollywood films and Hines transitioning to TV (including an episode of "Frasier") and solo concerts.

They later reunited for tours of "Hello, Dolly!" and "Sugar Babies."

Even through the breakup, Ford and Hines remained friends until the former died in 2005. Hines continued performing for a couple of more years before retiring, passing away in October.

Ford and Hines often considered Palm Springs to be a second home, according to a statement from city officials, with the duo putting on the Palm Springs Follies, and Hines frequently appearing in productions at Coachella Valley venues, including the McCallum Theatre, Purple Room, Camelot Theatre and the Annenberg Theatre.