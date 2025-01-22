Cabazon residents grapple with SCE power shut off amid heightened wildfire risk

Public Safety Power Shutoffs by Southern California Edison have impacted Cabazon communities in the last week amid heightened wildfire risk.

Jeff Monford, spokesperson for Southern California Edison, said the power shut offs are used as a public safety tool.

"We want to prevent is the hazard that would come when debris becomes airborne and could strike a power line and cause a spark," Monford said. "We look at very local conditions. We have hundreds of weather stations and cameras that are assessing the conditions in certain places."

However, some locals say they are struggling to cope with the disruptions.

