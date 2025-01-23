California Winter League starts 16th season in Palm Springs

The California Winter League had its 16th Opening Day on Thursday in Palm Springs.

According to the CWL website, the league gives free agent baseball players a chance to develop their skills.

The CWL started its 16th season in Palm Springs today. @KenjiitoKESQ was out there to catch all the action, including an interview with one of the coaches, Barry Moss, a scout for the Dodgers and former LA resident who speaks on the fire devastation in LA. @KESQ @CalWinterLeague pic.twitter.com/iUuKt1a3nb — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 24, 2025

Players work directly with MLB scouts and independent league managers for a month with the goal eventually getting signed to professional contracts.

Over the last 15 years, the CWL has seen over 900 pro contracts offered to its players.

This year there are 8 teams competing in the league.

