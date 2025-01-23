California Winter League starts 16th season in Palm Springs

Skip to Content
The California Winter League had its 16th Opening Day on Thursday in Palm Springs.

According to the CWL website, the league gives free agent baseball players a chance to develop their skills.

Players work directly with MLB scouts and independent league managers for a month with the goal eventually getting signed to professional contracts.

Over the last 15 years, the CWL has seen over 900 pro contracts offered to its players.

This year there are 8 teams competing in the league.

