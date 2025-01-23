‘In the Line of Fire’ – An inside look at what it takes to become a firefighter – tonight at 6PM

The wildfires to our west are a stark reminder of the importance of first responders during emergency situations. That’s why local fire departments are ramping up hiring efforts and looking for the next generation of heroes.

News Channel 3’s Tori King spent the day with the Palm Springs Fire Department to show you what it takes to become a firefighter.

She’ll walk you through the entire process from start to finish. She also went through several physical fitness tests that real recruits go through in the academy.

"We need anywhere from seven to 10 firefighters, and we need them to be positive, influential servants that can go out into the community, spread light amongst the community, ensure that everybody is getting the service that they need, positive with a smile and work very, very, very hard," said PSFD Captain Ronald Skyberg.

