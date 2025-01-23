Palm Springs City Council denies appeal on certification of environmental impact report for warehouse north of I-10

Palm Springs City Council Thursday night voted to deny an appeal and uphold its certification of the final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and approval of the development permit for a large warehouse north of Interstate 10.

The structure, located at the northwest corner of North Indian Canyon Drive and 19th Avenue, will be nearly 740,000 square feet.

Councilmembers listened to a presentation on the project at Thursday night's meeting, and also looked again at the environmental and economic impacts.

Ultimately the Council voted in favor of upholding the certification of the EIR and approval of the permit for the warehouse that could create hundreds of jobs.