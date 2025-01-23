Palm Springs Police catch burglary suspect with assistance from drone and K-9 Unit

Palm Springs Police officers arrested a burglary suspect on Wednesday, assisted by a PSPD drone and a K-9 Unit.

Officers say they responded to a report of a burglary in progress on the 2300 block of Girasol Ave in the Chino Canyon area just before 5:00 p.m. They saw that the front door of the home had been forcibly opened and a drone was sent to search inside.

A K-9 was then deployed to assist in the search after the drone's surveillance showed several closed doors.

The suspect surrendered within seconds of the K-9 entering the home and was taken into custody without incident. He was booked at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, accused of residential burglary, parole violation, and possession of burglary tools.

PSPD officials say this incident highlights the professionalism and collaborative efforts of PSPD officers, who used their resources, including a drone and K-9 unit, to resolve the situation peacefully.

Chief Andy Mills stated, “The outstanding coordination, de-escalation strategies, and resourcefulness displayed by our officers demonstrate the dedication and training of our department. This outcome exemplifies our commitment to public safety and the effective use of modern technology and specialized units.”