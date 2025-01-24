LGBTQ mental health professionals share resources, message of resiliency
LGBTQ+ mental health advocates, doctors and professionals are sharing resources for anyone in the community in need of services for mental health.
If you or someone you know is struggling, there are resources in the Valley to aid in any services needed.
Resources
- The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert
- Visit
- The Center - Palm Springs McDonald/ Wright Building
- (760) 416-7790
- 1301 North Palm Canyon Dr, 3rd Floor Palm Springs, CA 92262
- Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 4:00pm
- The Center - Coachella Eastern Coachella Valley
- (760) 416-7790
- 1515 Sixth Street Coachella, CA 92236
- Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 5:00pm
- Community Food Bank
- (760) 416-7790
- 2901 E Alejo Road Palm Springs, CA 92262
- Food Distribution Hours: Thursdays, 5:00pm – 7:00 pm
- Donation Drop-Off Hours: Monday – Thursdays, 10:00 am – 2pm. Thursdays, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
- Visit
- Transgender Health and Wellness Center
- Visit
- (760) 202-4308
- 340 South Farrell Drive Suite A208 Palm Springs, CA 92262
- Monday-Friday11 am to 5 pm PST
- Visit
Help is available if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters. In the US: Call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline