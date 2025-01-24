LGBTQ mental health professionals share resources, message of resiliency

LGBTQ+ mental health advocates, doctors and professionals are sharing resources for anyone in the community in need of services for mental health.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there are resources in the Valley to aid in any services needed.

Resources

The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert Visit The Center - Palm Springs McDonald/ Wright Building (760) 416-7790 1301 North Palm Canyon Dr, 3rd Floor Palm Springs, CA 92262 Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 4:00pm The Center - Coachella Eastern Coachella Valley (760) 416-7790 1515 Sixth Street Coachella, CA 92236 Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 5:00pm Community Food Bank (760) 416-7790 2901 E Alejo Road Palm Springs, CA 92262 Food Distribution Hours: Thursdays, 5:00pm – 7:00 pm Donation Drop-Off Hours : Monday – Thursdays, 10:00 am – 2pm. Thursdays, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Transgender Health and Wellness Center Visit (760) 202-4308 340 South Farrell Drive Suite A208 Palm Springs, CA 92262 Monday-Friday11 am to 5 pm PST



Help is available if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters. In the US: Call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline