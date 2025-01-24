President Trump to meet Gov. Newsom, Tour Pacific Palisades fire damage this afternoon

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Los Angeles on Friday to assess the damage caused by recent wildfires. This visit comes amid ongoing tensions with California Governor Gavin Newsom regarding the state's water management policies.

Ahead of his anticipated visit, Trump toured disaster stricken communities in North Carolina, impacted by Hurricane Helene. President Trump made headlines, telling reporters he's considering getting rid of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)- by executive order.

Governor Newsom plans to meet President Trump upon his arrival in Los Angeles. According to the President's schedule, Trump will first take an aerial tour of the damage around Los Angeles.

He'll then land and be met by Governor Newsom. The two will attend a roundtable briefing with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The President will then tour the Pacific Palisades neighborhood affected by the fire this afternoon before heading to Las Vegas.

At the moment, there's no indication Trump will visit communities impact by the Eaton Fire.

This all comes on the heels of President Trump suggesting that federal disaster aid could be withheld unless California adjusts its water practices.

