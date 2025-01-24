Shadow Hills girls basketball dominating the DEL, focused on CIF championship

Shadow Hills girls' basketball is good. I mean really good. And they know it.

"We're so, like capable and we're so like talented. So like that just plays into us beating the teams like, yeah, we want to like destroy them but honestly, it's not that hard," said sophomore point guard Analiah Cardona.

She's not wrong.

The Lady Knights have swept their way through the first half of the Desert Empire League season.

They're 5-0 with an average margin of victory of 50 points (that is NOT a typo).

"I feel like we all want the same thing. Like we're all in it 100%. And we show a lot of effort on the court. We show like how much we actually love the game and how much we want to evolve as a team with each other and the game. And I feel like that's a really big thing. It's like everybody winning it, everybody connecting in that matter as well," said sophomore star Skylah Archer.

Shadow is well on their way to another league title. It'll be the 4th straight under head coach Timothy Britton who put it bluntly when asked about the ultimate goal for his team.

"It's a CIF championship, every year. That doesn't change," said Lady Knights head coach Tim Britton.

It remains to be seen whether the Lady Knights can bring home a CIF championship this year but this program isn't going anywhere for a while. Their top 3 players are only sophomores.

"We look forward to what's coming. But at the same time, we don't forget how we got here. So it took some time. A lot of blood, sweat and tears. But we're here now, so we're happy to have that," said Britton.

"Yeah, I just feel like we're a good team now, but we just have so much that we're learning still and that we're, like, developing as a whole team and individually. And I feel like we've got a good team for years to come," said Archer.