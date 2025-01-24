Southwest Arts Festival returns to Empire Polo Club



This year, over 200 artists are taking part in the Southwest Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club!

The event lasts throughout the weekend, with art from around the world on display.

It's expected that over 1,000 people will attend the festival throughout the weekend to see sculptures, paintings, jewelry, clothing and tapestry.

The festival will be open daily from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM and closes at 4:00 p.m. with the event closing at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Entry is just $25, which includes all four days and parking and seniors are only $22. For additional information on The Southwest Arts Festival® Indio, visit SWArtFest.com, or call 760.347.0676.