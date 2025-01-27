Pedestrian killed after crash in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs, Calif (KESQ) - At around 5 a.m., Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to the area of Palm Drive, south of Varner Road, for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision with injuries. When Officers arrived on scene, they found a woman in the roadway. Despite lifesaving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Based on the initial information, Officers determined the woman was in the roadway when she was struck by the vehicle. Meanwhile, The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information on this collision is encouraged to contact the Desert Hot Springs Police Major Accident Investigation Team.

The traffic collision caused Palm Drive to close in both directions from Varner Road to Paul Road. Residents should avoid Palm Drive, North of the Freeway, and use Varner Road to Date Palm or Indian Canyon Way if they plan to travel in and out of Desert Hot Springs.