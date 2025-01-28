Chill lingers behind the storm

Highs topped out at 59 yesterday, but we do expect slightly warmer conditions today. However, we'll remain below average through the week. Today we anticipate highs in the middle 60s.

The area of low pressure that brought the mountain snow and modest rainfall to the Valley has no exited the region to the East, and we'll see more sunshine today as the storm departs.

That storm is expected to become a more significant weather-maker through midweek as the low deepens over the Rockies.

For us, highs will gradual warm by the weekend, and we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs jumping into the 80s by early next week.