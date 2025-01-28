Skip to Content
News

Chill lingers behind the storm

By
New
Published 5:40 AM

Highs topped out at 59 yesterday, but we do expect slightly warmer conditions today. However, we'll remain below average through the week. Today we anticipate highs in the middle 60s.

The area of low pressure that brought the mountain snow and modest rainfall to the Valley has no exited the region to the East, and we'll see more sunshine today as the storm departs.

That storm is expected to become a more significant weather-maker through midweek as the low deepens over the Rockies.

For us, highs will gradual warm by the weekend, and we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs jumping into the 80s by early next week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content