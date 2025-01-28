City of Palm Springs eases vacation rental regulations to help LA wildfire evacuees

The Palm Springs City Council unanimously approved temporarily easing the city's vacation rental regulation to help LA wildfire evacuees who sought shelter in the Coachella Valley.

In an effort to support those impacted, the city passed an adjustment to annual stay limits.

The new measure runs from January 77th to February 28th, and allows vacation rental owners to offer stays of up to 28 days to be treated as 'friends and family' bookings, exempt from the usual yearly caps and will be retro active to the date the emergency declaration was made.