Skip to Content
News

City of Palm Springs eases vacation rental regulations to help LA wildfire evacuees

KESQ
By
Published 10:44 AM

The Palm Springs City Council unanimously approved temporarily easing the city's vacation rental regulation to help LA wildfire evacuees who sought shelter in the Coachella Valley.

In an effort to support those impacted, the city passed an adjustment to annual stay limits.

The new measure runs from January 77th to February 28th, and allows vacation rental owners to offer stays of up to 28 days to be treated as 'friends and family' bookings, exempt from the usual yearly caps and will be retro active to the date the emergency declaration was made.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content