Friends of the Desert Mountains discusses federal loans pause potential impacts

A federal judge blocked the temporary pause on federal loans and grants within minutes of it taking effect. The block is effective until Feb. 3.

The White House budget office ordered a freeze on billions of federal grants and loans. The pause was stated in an internal memorandum sent on Monday.

The pause does not effect “assistance received directly by individuals," according to the Department of Education. This includes Title IV, HEA funds that are provided to individual students, such as Federal Pell Grants and Direct Loans, are not impacted by yesterday’s guidance.

However, many businesses and organization will be affected by the pause, especially non-profit organizations.

Friends of the Desert Mountains, a non-profit, said the pause came as a surprise.

Oscar Ortiz, the Director of Education, manages the organizations grants and said it has the potential to effect many of their programs, especially their environment education with the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

The grants that were promised to the Friends of the Desert Mountains in contracts, agreed upon by the federal government and the non-profit.

Ortiz said they are hoping the community will aid with donations if the pause continues and says the non-profit will continue finding ways to fund their programs whether the pause goes into effect or not.