Second Saturday of January officially recognized as World Desert Day in California

Officials at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens say the idea for World Desert Day began when they realized that unlike World Ocean Day, Global Recycling Day, or the International Day of Forests, there was no holiday to honor the value of deserts.

On January 13, 2024, The Living Desert launched the first-ever World Desert Day to celebrate the beauty and importance of deserts worldwide. The goal was to get support for desert preservation and wildlife conservation while highlighting the vital role deserts play in our environment and culture.

Living Desert officials collaborated with Assembly Member Greg Wallis and Senator Ochoa Bogh over the past year to bring World Desert Day to a wider audience by having the day recognized at both the local and state levels.

On January 9, 2025, the California Assembly unanimously passed ACR 8, a resolution introduced by Assembly Member Wallis to officially designate the second Saturday of January as World Desert Day. The resolution highlighted the beauty and importance of California’s desert ecosystems and the incredible plants and animals that call California deserts home.

On January 17, Senator Ochoa Bogh presented SCR 5 to the California State Senate, where World Desert Day officially became a state-recognized holiday.

“Our deserts are among the most vibrant yet least understood ecosystems,” said Assembly Member Wallis. “This resolution is about celebrating the beauty and importance of our deserts while raising awareness about the challenges they face, such as habitat destruction and climate change.”

The Living Desert officials add that the establishment of World Desert Day will help raise awareness to prioritize desert conservation and protect important ecosystems for future generations.