Trump rolls back transgender protections, sparking concern

President Donald Trump has issued a series of executive orders rolling back protections for transgender individuals, including revising the Pentagon’s policy on transgender troops serving in the military.

The move has drawn strong reactions nationwide and within the Coachella Valley, where LGBTQ+ advocates say the changes could have lasting impacts on transgender service members.

“This is another attempt at the administration to just attack marginalized people, particularly the transgender community. It's sad," said Renae Punzalan, director of youth services at the Palm Springs Transgender Health and Wellness Center.

Punzalan, who has family members in the military, expressed concern over the Pentagon’s revised policy, which could restrict transgender individuals from enlisting or continuing their service.

The policy changes come amid a broader national debate on transgender rights.

Supporters of the executive orders argue they are necessary to uphold what they call “biological realities” and maintain fairness in institutions like the military.

Critics, however, see them as discriminatory measures that strip away fundamental rights.

