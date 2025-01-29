Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians discusses grant possibilities for taxpaying restaurants, bars

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians announced Monday the launch of a grant program for the food and beverage businesses, including restaurants and bars, located on the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation.

The Food and Beverage Tax Grant Program will offer up to $100,000 in potential grants to the approximately 65 food and beverage businesses.

The businesses will be selected after they apply for the grant program, and they have two options for detailing what the grant funds would be used for.

One option is for restaurants or bars looking to increase seating capacity, whether indoors or outdoors, and they may apply for grants up to $20,000. Establishments requesting funding for property upgrades, may receive grant funding up to $5,000, according to the tribe.

Bob Tucker, the Tax Director for Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, said the property upgrades option for grant funding includes beautification of the property. Additionally, it includes marketing, signage, improvements to the property, equipment to the kitchens and more.

"There are a number of different opportunities," Tucker said.

He added that it is an "investment in the businesses," and could give them opportunities to improve their sales.

He also said many of the food and beverage establishments on the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation are family-owned businesses. Knowing this, he said the tribe sees it as a partnership between them and the business as way to work together and invest in their future.

More information on the The Food and Beverage Tax Grant Program can be found at https://aguacaliente.org/tax-department